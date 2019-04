Sri Lanka Says at Least 138 People Dead After Explosions

(Bloomberg) -- Sri Lankan authorities said at least 138 people have died and scores more are injured after attacks at several churches and hotels on Easter Sunday.

To contact the reporter on this story: Asantha Sirimanne in Colombo at asirimanne@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Shamim Adam at sadam2@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.