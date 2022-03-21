(Bloomberg) -- China’s ambassador to Sri Lanka said Monday that the South Asian nation is seeking a $1.5 billion financing facility from China.

The request comes as Sri Lanka is struggling with a spiraling economic crisis as its foreign exchange reserves shrink and it struggles to import basic goods, while debt payments loom.

The potential $1.5 billion lifeline is separate from earlier swap lines, the ambassador, Qi Zhenhong, told reporters in Colombo.

The two countries have also started close negotiations on bilateral relations, Qi said in response to query if debt restructuring talks have started.

