Apr 29, 2022
Sri Lanka to Form All-Party Government With New PM, Newswire Reports
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has agreed to form an all-party government under a new Prime Minister, local website Newswire reported citing a former ally.
Rajapaksa shared the decision during a meeting with parties who quit the government to protest against economic policies, the report cited Maithripala Sirisena of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party as saying.
Rajapaksa will discuss the matter with other parties, lawmaker Weerasumana Weerasingha told the website.
Politics
