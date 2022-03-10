(Bloomberg) -- Sri Lanka is open to seeking a loan from the International Monetary Fund, according to a person familiar with the matter, a softening of earlier resistance to such a plan as steps including bilateral credit talks and import restrictions have failed to stop foreign exchange reserves from bleeding out.

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka has in recent days taken measures such as letting the rupee weaken and allowing borrowing costs to rise, U-turns from previous homegrown plans and more in-line with broad conditions to be expected from the IMF, the person said. Working with the IMF would also improve coordination between fiscal and monetary policy, the person added, asking not to be identified discussing private deliberations.

Amid a foreign exchange shortage and worsening economic crisis, Sri Lanka’s government has been reluctant to take money from the Washington-based lender given the expected fiscal austerity requirements. Instead, it has sought government-to-government funding and credit deals.

Representatives for the central bank and finance ministry didn’t immediately respond to calls seeking comment.

Sri Lanka has about $2 billion of foreign-currency reserves against a total debt repayment of as much as $7 billion for 2022. This includes a $1 billion dollar bond maturing in July. The South Asia nation has struggled with payments for fuel, leading to blackouts, as well as imports of basic necessities, while suffering Asia’s fastest inflation.

Sri Lanka has so far relied on bilateral loans, including from China and India, to fend off a default. While it has previously shunned the prospect of an IMF bailout, because of strict conditions, the finance minister said last month that the nation is seeking technical advice from the lender.

