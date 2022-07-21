(Bloomberg) -- The Sri Lankan army began dismantling a protest site facing the presidential office in Colombo early Friday, leading to tense scenes with demonstrators.

The Galle Face camp was swarmed by hundreds of soldiers and police officials who detained some protesters and tore down the makeshift tents. Hours later, new President Ranil Wickremesinghe told the military to maintain order across key districts the the South Asian nation’s capital.

Wickremesinghe is set to appoint a new prime minister and cabinet on Friday morning, local media reported, as he moves to get a government in place to revive bailout talks with the International Monetary Fund.

The ministers will be sworn in after they are appointed at 9 a.m., according to local media, which cited the president’s media division. Dinesh Gunawardena, a senior lawmaker and close associate of Wickremesinghe, is expected to be named prime minister, according to several reports.

Wickremesinghe was sworn in as president on Thursday after winning a three-way race in parliament. The country has been in turmoil as monthslong protests escalated in July, forcing former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa to flee to Singapore and resign.

