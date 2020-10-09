(Bloomberg) -- Hoppers restaurant was a sensation when it opened in London’s Soho in 2015.

Diners were unfamiliar with Sri Lankan cuisine, and long queues formed. You might wait two hours to enjoy inexpensive dishes, whose spicing was subtly different from the north Indian restaurants for which the city is well known. Five years on and there are now three Hoppers outlets, where you can book tables in advance. The long lines are gone but the popularity and quality remain.

Hoppers’ director, Karan Gokani, didn’t train as a professional chef. He’s a former lawyer and worked for Linklaters before entering the restaurant business. (Hoppers is owned by JKS Restaurants, of which his wife Sunaina Sethi was one of the three founders, with her brothers Karam and Jyotin. Karam is among the U.K.’s most influential chefs, known for restaurants such as Gymkhana.)

But Karan is accomplished in the kitchen. Chef Andrew Wong, who holds a Michelin star at A. Wong, has eaten at his home and describes him as “an amazing cook, a super-talented chef.” Karan grew up in Mumbai in a Gujarati family eating mainly vegetarian dishes, but some of the best food was cooked by a Tamil great uncle. Karan came to love South Indian and Sri Lankan cuisine. (He proposed to Sunaina in Sri Lanka and they married in Kerala.)

For Bloomberg, Karan has supplied a recipe for home-style Sri Lankan prawn curry, or isso kari. The only ingredient I had difficulty in sourcing was Sri Lankan roasted curry powder. “It’s vastly different from the garam masalas or the typical Madras curry powders you find on supermarket shelves,” he says. So I knew I wasn’t allowed that short cut and found a jar online.

He recommends using prawns with heads and shells on, which you can ask a fishmonger to clean and prep for you. But I bought headless fresh prawns from a supermarket and he says that is OK, but you really need fish stock for depth of flavor. Cooked prawns are an absolute no-no as they will go rubbery without absorbing the spices, Karan says.

I enjoyed the dish, which was hotter than I’d anticipated. (It was only later that I noticed the Kings curry powder I used is 32% dried red chilies.) If you don’t want prawns, this recipe also works with mackerel, sardines or fillets of bream or bass. The recipe is supposed to serve three to four people. As usual, I just ate it all myself.

Ingredients:

600 grams of (21 ounces) raw prawns with skin and head on; or about 350g if without shells1/4 teaspoon fenugreek seeds2 garlic cloves, minced1 tsp ginger, minced1 onion, finely chopped2 very ripe medium tomatoes, diced250 milliliters (8.5 fluid ounces) coconut milk100 ml water or fish stock10-12 curry leaves, ideally fresh1 cinnamon stick2 long green chilies, slit (remove seeds if you prefer less spicy, or leave out completely if you prefer milder still)1.5 tablespoons roasted Sri Lankan curry powder1/2 tsp turmeric1 tsp chili flakes1/4 tsp salt2 tbsp coconut oilTo garnish: Finely chopped corianderLime, cut into 4

Preparation:

Marinate prawns in a pinch of salt and turmeric for an hour. Heat the oil in a wok or saucepan over medium heat. Add the fenugreek seeds and stir until they get a shade or two darker in color, but being careful not to burn them or they will go bitter.Add the cinnamon stick, onion, garlic & ginger and sweat for about 5 minutes over medium heat till the onions go translucent and soft and the garlic doesn't smell raw anymore. The onions don't need to be browned as some recipes call for. If they begin to catch/stick to the pan at any point, add a splash of water or stock and keep cooking. Add the tomatoes and cook for 3 minutes until soft and pulpy. Add the curry leaves and remaining spices and cook for a further 3 minutes adding a splash of stock if they stick or burn. Add the coconut milk and fish stock and salt and simmer for about 10 minutes. Don't allow the curry to boil as the milk could split. If you'd like the curry thicker, simmer it for a little longer until you are satisfied with the consistency.

Add the chilies and prawns and continue to simmer for 4-6 minutes until the prawns turn pink and are fully cooked through. If you use peeled raw prawns they won't need any more than a couple of minutes, depending on their size. Don't overcook or they will go rubbery and hard. Check seasoning, garnish with coriander and serve with steamed rice or string hoppers and a wedge of lime to squeeze over.

Richard Vines is Chief Food Critic at Bloomberg. Follow him on Twitter @richardvines or Instagram @richard.vines.

