(Bloomberg) -- Sri Lankan troops found 15 bodies, including those of six children, during a raid in the island nation’s east.

The bodies were found after a shootout on Friday evening between suspected terrorists and military troops in the Sahindamaradu area, police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera said by phone. A large cache of explosives was also found.

The military raids were part of investigations into a devastating series of blasts across high-end hotels and churches in Sri Lanka that killed about 253 people on Easter Sunday. The U.S. State Department has warned that groups “continue plotting possible attacks.” Islamic State had claimed responsibility for the blasts.

Soldiers recovered explosives, ISIS flags, suicide kits and military uniforms in another raid in the Samanthurai area on Friday, a military spokesman said in a statement.

