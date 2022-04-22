(Bloomberg) -- Sri Lankan lawmakers backing President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said they’re willing to consider constitutional changes submitted by his opponents, including clipping his executive powers, signaling a softer stance as the government faces public anger over rising living costs.

The government “is ready to work with parliament on constitutional amendments and proposals submitted by various parties which should be published for wider public discussion,” leader of the house Dinesh Gunawardena said in parliament on Friday.

“I ask you to make available the proposals and also publish them in three languages for all members of parliament and for public discussion,” Gunawardena said, adding that he was breaking with tradition in order to “take the process forward.”

He didn’t give a time-frame for the process.

Gunawardena was echoing comments made earlier this week by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa -- the president’s brother -- who said the government would support moves to trim presidential powers. This is an apparent olive branch to protesters who have been gathering daily since last month to push for president’s ouster.

It was not clear what changes to the presidency that the government will bring to the table. Constitutional amendments to the executive presidency have been controversial in Sri Lanka in recent years with the Rajapaksa family extending the powers of the position.

Under what is known as the 20th amendment, Gotabaya Rajapaksa broadened the executive powers of the president to dismiss members of cabinet and the prime minister as well as appoint judges and top government officials. The amendment to the constitution was made soon after his election in late 2019.

The change also gave electoral rights to dual citizens, paving the way for other family members to join government, particularly former finance minister Basil Rajapaksa who also holds an American passport.

Critics have said the wide-ranging powers of the presidency have contributed to a series of blunders ranging from sweeping tax cuts implemented before Covid-19 hit the tourist destination and an ill-advised foray into banning chemical fertilizers that ruined crops.

Sri Lanka is now seeking up to $4 billion this year to help it import essentials and pay creditors amid a downward economic spiral of dwindling foreign reserves and soaring inflation. The crisis has triggered political unrest, with the president losing the support of his coalition partners.

While the Rajapaksas have resisted calls to step down, they now appear to be softening their stance to temper the anger directed at their rule.

Groups of opposition lawmakers and newly independent members of parliament submitted separate proposals in the past 24 hours to curb the president’s powers. Aside from limiting the reach of the presidency, the proposals include reintroducing “democratic features,” setting up a tripartite system of checks and balances and establishing independent commissions and a national security council.

