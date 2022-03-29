(Bloomberg) -- Here’s the key business news from London-listed companies this morning:

SSE Plc: The energy provider boosted its full year adjusted earnings per share guidance after after its gas and hydro-power plants benefited from the market volatility caused by the war in Ukraine.

The company said it has managed any increasing credit and collateral requirements as a result of high and volatile prices from the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Barclays Plc: One of the bank’s shareholder sold about 575 million shares in the company, in an offering priced at £1.50 per share.

Bellway Plc: The U.K. homebuilder says cost inflation has been offset by house price gains, and the mortgage market has been “generally supportive”, despite the recent increases in interest rates.

Competition and Markets Authority: The U.K. regulator blocked the proposed merger between Cargotec Oyj and Konecranes Oyj after an in-depth investigation found the deal would harm competition in the supply of container handling equipment.

Outside The City

Ukraine is looking for a cease-fire agreement in talks with Russian negotiators starting in Turkey today. The country has set a “minimum” goal of an improvement in the humanitarian situation caused by the Russian invasion, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

London’s Metropolitan Police are due to issue at least 20 fines to government officials close to Boris Johnson who broke U.K. lockdown rules as soon as today, a person familiar with their thinking told Bloomberg.

In Case You Missed It

Carlsberg A/S and Heineken NV vowed to exit Russia on Monday as brewers become the latest industry to abandon the country, following in the footsteps of oil companies and cigarette makers.

U.K. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps demanded P&O Ferries rehire the 800 workers it fired this month and vowed to prevent the company paying staff less than the minimum wage.

Finally, read how a “bizarre” bond blunder cost Barclays Plc £450 million and forced the bank to delay a share buyback.

Looking Ahead

Later this morning, data on mortgage approvals for February will be released.

Video game services provider Keywords Studios Plc is among a the companies set to disclose results tomorrow. Later this week, GDP data will show how the U.K. economy is faring amid a cost-of-living crisis.

