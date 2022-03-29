(Bloomberg) -- SSE Plc upgraded its full year earnings outlook after its gas and hydro plants benefited from higher power prices because of the disruption caused by Russia’s war in Ukraine.

SSE expects full-year adjusted earnings per share to be in a range of between 92 pence ($1.20) and 97 pence, compared with the previous guidance of at least 90 pence, the Scottish utility said in a statement on Tuesday.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.