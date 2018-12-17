(Bloomberg) -- SSE Plc’s board decided it’s not in the best interest of the company, shareholders and its customers to proceed to create the U.K.’s second biggest energy provider by merging its retail unit with that of Innogy SE’s Npower.

SSE will now focus on other ways to separate the retail unit, which is expected to be both profitable and cash-flow positive in this financial year as well as 2019-2020, the company said Monday in a statement.

Energy supply is not an easy business to make money from at the moment, especially with the government’s price cap starting on Jan. 1. SSE warned last month that margins at SSE’s household energy supply business may be less than half what they were a year ago at 2 percent to 3 percent for the year through March 31 compared with 6.8 percent in the previous period. SSE said the margin will narrow again in the next fiscal year.

The energy retail market has a bad reputation among consumers. Although it was cleared by the U.K. competition authority, the merger would have created Britain’s second biggest utility and shrunk the group of six biggest companies to five.

“This was a complex transaction with many moving parts. We closely monitored the impact of all developments and continually reviewed whether this remained the right deal to do for our customers, our employees and our shareholders,” SSE Chief Executive Officer Alistair Phillips-Davies says in statement.

SSE and Innogy doesn’t believe the company would be able to list on the premium segment of the official list and main market on the London Stock Exchange

Read the statement from SSE here, no statement yet from Innogy

