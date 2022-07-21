(Bloomberg) -- SSE Plc maintained its earnings guidance for the year as soaring power prices boost earnings for some of its plants.

The UK utility expects full-year adjusted earnings per share of at least 120 pence, according to an update on the first quarter of its financial year. SSE saw stronger than expected output from its onshore wind farms and higher production from gas generation than the same period last year.

SSE is up about 6.9% this year, compared with a 10% decline in the Stoxx 600 utilities index and a 1.6% drop in the UK FTSE 100 benchmark stock index.

“We continue to make excellent progress on our Net Zero Acceleration Programme, investing at pace in the vital electricity infrastructure that will help build a more secure, affordable and sustainable energy system,” Gregor Alexander, SSE’s finance director, said in the statement. “We remain confident in our financial outlook for strong earnings growth this year.”

The company continues to work on the sale of a 25% stake in its transmission business and a formal process is now ongoing. SSE aims to have a sale agreed by the end of the calendar year.

SSE is set to get a boost later this year when the Seagreen offshore wind farm starts generating power. The company is building the project off the east coast of Scotland with its joint venture partner TotalEnergies SE. When the wind farm comes online later this year it will be able to tap into unusually high market prices for power as well as provide a vital source of renewable power amid soaring gas and coal prices.

