(Bloomberg) -- SSE Plc has made a final investment decision on a giant onshore wind park which will be key in Britain’s fight to reduce its carbon emissions in the coming decades.

The 443-megawatt wind farm is part of a 7.5 billion-pound ($9.4 billion) investment plan announced by SSE on Wednesday that will be spent on decarbonization projects in the next five years. SSE sold a stake in the Seagreen Offshore Wind Farm to Total SA earlier this month. That project is also included in the spending plan.

“It’s easy to talk about a green recovery, but we’re putting our money where our mouth is,” said Chief Executive Officer Alistair Phillips-Davies. “The world is facing twin crises with the economic impact of coronavirus and the climate emergency and the only route forward is to unlock investment.”

The 580 million-pound project will be built in the Shetland islands north of Scotland, and will send electricity to the mainland. SSE expects a decision from regulator Ofgem on the power link next month, it said in a statement.

Viking and Seagreen are expected to create around 800 new jobs, SSE said.

SSE also said it’s “continuing to move ahead” with plans to build the world’s largest offshore wind farm off the coast of Yorkshire in England. The Dogger wind farm will create more than 1,000 construction jobs at its peak.

