(Bloomberg) -- Shares of St. James’s Place Plc tumbled the most in more than seven years in London after the UK’s largest wealth manager made a £426 million ($538 million) provision for potential client refunds and cut investor payouts.

The company said in a filing Wednesday that it set aside the amount following a “significant increase” in complaints, particularly in the latter part of 2023, mostly linked to the “delivery of ongoing servicing.” As a result, it said annual shareholder distributions will be capped for three years.

In October, the firm said it was revamping its fee structure after coming under pressure to review the way it’s been charging clients over the years. The company has about a million clients and manages £168 billion in assets, according to its website.

“A combination of the provision we have established and an expected decrease in the level of profit growth in the next few years as we transition to our new charging structure, reduces our ability to invest for long term growth in our business over the next few years,” Chief Executive Officer Mark FitzPatrick, who took charge in December, said in the statement.

The stock slumped as much as 33% in London, the biggest intraday loss since June 2016 in the wake of the Brexit referendum.

The firm reported an underlying cash result of £483 million ($611 million) for 2023, which came in 4% below expectations according to Morgan Stanley, and little changed from the previous year. Annual shareholder distributions will be set at 50% of the full-year underlying cash result for coming years, lower than its previous 70% guidance, it said.

The dividend for 2023 was set at 23.83 pence, below analyst consensus. Annual distributions are expected to comprise a fixed full-year dividend of 18 pence a share for three years, with the balance delivered through repurchases, it said.

“The three-year cap suggests no quick turnaround,” Kevin Ryan, an analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence said.

--With assistance from Marion Dakers and Ellie Harmsworth.

(Updates with provision and share price.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.