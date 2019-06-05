(Bloomberg) -- St. James’s Place, one of Neil Woodford’s earliest backers when he set up his own firm, has just severed ties with the money manager after he froze redemptions from his flagship equity fund.

The U.K. wealth manager said it had ended its fund mandate with Woodford Investment Management and appointed Columbia Threadneedle Asset Management and RWC Partners to take over. The new managers will run the U.K. High Income Unit Trust, U.K. Equity (Life and Pension), Income Distribution (Life) and SJPI U.K. High Income funds, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Woodford, once among the U.K.’s most celebrated money managers, stunned investors by halting withdrawals from LF Woodford Equity Income Fund this week. When he struck out on his own after two decades at Invesco Perpetual in 2014, St. James’s Place was among loyal backers who followed him. The wealth manager withdrew 3.7 billion pounds of client assets from Invesco and parked it with Woodford before he had even turned on the lights.

While the mandates were separate from Woodford’s main fund the change will ensure its clients’ investments continue to be managed effectively, St. James’s Place said in the statement.

Woodford uploaded an apology YouTube video on his website on Tuesday night. “I am extremely sorry that we’ve had to take this decision,” Woodford said in the video.

