(Bloomberg) -- The St. Louis Cardinals game against the Chicago Cubs on Friday has been canceled because of at least one new case of Covid-19, according to a statement from Major League Baseball.

The Cardinals haven’t played since July 29. The team was scheduled to play the Milwaukee Brewers when an initial group of players and staff were reported to have tested positive last weekend.

The team’s total cases had risen to as many as 13 members of the organization before this latest report. The Cardinals have the second-largest outbreak in baseball, following the more than 20 positive tests incurred by the Miami Marlins.

The Cardinals were already facing a crushing schedule to complete their 60-game slate. They were scheduled to play 55 games in 52 days before today’s cancellation, according to the Athletic.

