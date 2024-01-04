(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis appointed Alberto G. Musalem, whose career included executive roles at Tudor Investment Corp. and the New York Fed, as its new president.

Musalem, the first Hispanic policymaker to lead the St. Louis Fed, will begin his role on April 2, the bank said in a statement. He will replace James Bullard, who announced in July he was stepping down to become dean of Purdue University’s business school.

The Fed presidents rotate as voting members of the central bank’s policy-setting committee, and the St. Louis Fed leader will vote next in 2025. The 12 regional presidents are selected by two-thirds of their local boards of directors, subject to approval by the Fed board.

Musalem, 55, most recently has been CEO, co-chief investment officer and co-founder of Evince Asset Management, a quantitative hedge fund backed by Tudor, the firm founded by billionaire Paul Tudor Jones. Prior to that, Musalem was executive vice president and senior adviser to the president at the New York Fed, and worked at Tudor for more than a decade, serving as managing director, partner and global head of research at Tudor.

Musalem was born in Bogota, Colombia, and lived in Brazil and Argentina before emigrating to the US. Lawmakers in Congress have called for the appointment of more Hispanic policymakers in the Fed’s senior ranks. Fed Governor Adriana Kugler last year became the first Hispanic person to serve on the central bank’s board in Washington.

The new St. Louis Fed leader’s views on policy are unclear.

“As an experienced economist, former Federal Reserve leader, collaborator and communicator, he comes with the exceptional technical expertise and leadership abilities needed to contribute to effective policymaking,” St. Louis Fed director Carolyn Chism Hardy said in a statement.

Fed policymakers agreed last month that it would be appropriate to maintain a restrictive policy stance “for some time,” while acknowledging they were probably done raising interest rates and would begin cutting them in 2024, according to minutes released Wednesday of their December meeting.

The St. Louis Fed announcement marks the third regional Fed president appointment in a little more than a year. The Kansas City Fed appointed a longtime banker and bank regulator, Jeffrey R. Schmid, as its new president in August. The Chicago Fed appointed Austan Goolsbee, an economist and former adviser to President Barack Obama, as its new president in December 2022 to replace Charles Evans, who retired in January 2023.

The St. Louis Fed’s No. 2 official, Kathleen O’Neill Paese, has been serving as interim president since Bullard left his position nearly six months ago.

Fed president searches during the past 10 years have lasted an average of eight months, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, and have involved greater involvement by the Fed board in Washington as well as extensive efforts to consider a diverse field of candidates.

