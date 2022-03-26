St. Peter’s Pulls Off Another Upset as March Gets Madder

(Bloomberg) -- March got a little madder on Friday when St. Peter’s University -- a tiny, Jesuit college in New Jersey -- pulled off another upset in the 2022 NCAA playoffs.

The Peacocks beat Purdue 67-64 to advance to the final eight, becoming the first No. 15 seed to make it so far in the bracket. Loyola University Chicago was an 11th-seed pick when the team played in the Final Four in 2018. St. Peter’s will play North Carolina in the East Region final on Sunday.

With just over 3,000 students for its fall 2021 semester, St. Peter’s is dwarfed by its competitors. Purdue has about 50,000 students and perennial powerhouse University of Kentucky more than 30,000. St. Peter’s eliminated the No. 2 seed Wildcats in the first round.

The sports commentator Skip Bayless said the team deserved more credit than that of an underdog story.

Celebrities and politicians from New Jersey -- where 88% of St. Peter’s students are from -- also offered support and congratulations on social media.

Senator Bob Menendez called the St. Peter’s run “David vs. Goliath,” and warned people to “never bet against that New Jersey grit and determination.”

The National Football League’s New York Jets and Giants, and the Major League Soccer team the New York Red Bulls, all of whom play at stadiums in New Jersey, posted tweets containing the peacock emoji.

And former Giants quarterback Eli Manning donned a St. Peter’s T-shirt and posed next to a child’s basketball hoop.

