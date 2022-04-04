(Bloomberg) -- Banks are gearing up to offload billions of dollars in junk debt backing leveraged buyouts, counting on the nascent stability in the market to finally get rid of underwrites for businesses such as Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc and Unilever Plc’s tea unit.

Lenders including Bank of America, Barclays and Goldman Sachs, among others, are looking to sell down about $37 billion of underwrites, much of which has been sitting on their balance sheets since last year, earmarking launches for after the Easter break.

The market cooled toward the end of 2021, due to the Omicron variant of Covid-19 pushing back planned deal launches. Despite a more positive start to 2022, volatility once again emerged as inflation surged higher, driving up bets on interest-rate hikes. Then Russia’s invasion of Ukraine all but shut both the high-yield bond and leveraged-loan market from late February onwards, making it impossible for banks to sell down risk.

With secondary prices of leveraged loans rising again following their mid-March nadir, improved liquidity levels and the initial shock of the Russian invasion dissipating, the market is now seeing a degree of stabilization and investors appear ready to put money to work again.

A representative for Goldman Sachs declined to comment. Bank of America and Barclays didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

“The high-yield market has tightened significantly and is trading inside of where it was on February 24 when the war started,”said Zachary Swabe, portfolio manager at UBS Asset Management. “By definition the market is more stable. Spreads are at levels where the process of primary restarts, banks are incentivised to issue and the market feels more comfortable with pricing primary credit risk probably in the near future.”

Bank of America and Goldman Sachs began pre-marketing in the U.S. and Europe last week a $1.85 billion leveraged loan backing Temasek Holdings Pte’s acquisition of Element Materials Technology and are gearing up for a general syndication process, in what will be the first test of European investor appetite for a large-scale buyout financing. Although largely dollar-denominated, there is also a $385 million, euro-denominated term loan B.

Supermarket Sweep

Banks are readying to launch the remaining 4.4 billion pounds ($5.8 billion) of debt backing CD&R’s acquisition of Morrison, the largest leveraged buyout of a British company in over a decade.

Financials for the fourth quarter, ending Jan. 31 2022, will be ready within the next couple of weeks, signaling a post-Easter launch. The deadline for using third-quarter earnings, which covered the months to October 31, ended mid-March.

Due to its size, Morrisons will need to attract the attention of both loan and bond investors in euros and sterling. A number of changes have already been made to take account of deteriorating conditions since it was underwritten, including a sale of the 1.2 billion pound junior notes in February to the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and a reduction in the amount of sterling senior secured notes.

Elsewhere, banks are preparing to launch a 2.1 billion euro ($2.3 billion) loan after Unilever agreed to sell some of the world’s best-known tea brands, from Lipton to PG Tips, to buyout firm CVC Capital Partners, in one of last year’s biggest carve-outs by a European company.

M&A Deals

Bank of America, Jefferies and Wells Fargo are looking to start the sale of 3 billion euros of senior debt financing to follow CSC’s takeover of Intertrust, while there is also 1 billion euros of debt financing backing Apollo Global Management Inc.’s acquisition of Worldline’s payment terminals unit.

A mammoth $16 billion financing for Citrix Systems LBO is also due to launch after Easter, with at least around $1 billion set to come to Europe.

Other sizeable deals lenders will need to focus on selling down are a $5.5 billion financing for 3G’s purchase of Hunter Douglas and a 2.1 billion pound financing for online gambling company 888 Holdings Plc’s acquisition of the international operations of bookmaker William Hill.

If investors put money to work in these deals, it will enable banks to finally clean up their balance sheets, making room for new underwrites that are gathering moment, although these are likely to come with more protections and at a higher cost to private equity firms.

“There is no reason why the market wouldn’t fund a new leveraged buyout with senior and subordinated paper,” Swabe said. “They might just have to pay for it.”

Elsewhere in credit markets:

EMEA

Telecom Italia’s shares fell by as much as 7.4% on Monday after people familiar with the matter said that KKR & Co. is planning to walk away from its 10.8 billion-euro takeover proposal if the company does not grant it the due diligence it’s been asking for since last November.

Testing company Element Materials Technology is in the market with $1.825bn in term loans, $400m-equivalent of which will be euro-denominated. There is a lender call on Apr. 4

The Bloomberg Pan-European High Yield (Excluding Financials) Total Return index was up Friday, rising by 0.06% to 345.58

Asia

Chinese high-yield dollar bonds gained between a further 1 and 3 cents on the dollar on Monday, according to credit traders, following five days of increases in a Bloomberg index. Bonds of developers are leading the gains, the traders said.

Fitch Ratings has placed Chinese homebuilder KWG Group’s Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of B+. and senior unsecured rating and outstanding bonds of B+/RR4, on rating Watch Negative, according to a statement. The action reflects a delay in the publication of the company’s audited financial statements

Logan Group’s February 2023 dollar bond is set for its biggest rise since Jan. 19, according to Bloomberg-compiled prices

Americas

More than one hundred companies globally have either delayed or pulled financing deals since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, including initial public offerings, bonds, loans and acquisitions.

U.S. high-yield corporate bond sales fell to just under $3 billion last week from just four issuers, a decline of 11% from the week before

U.S. leveraged loans, meanwhile, have fared better than other areas of credit. Scientific Games Corp. is holding a lender call Monday for a $2.2 billion loan to refinance debt

Financing for the buyout of CRH Plc’s Oldcastle Building Envelope unit by KPS Capital Partners could be announced this week, according to a person familiar with the matter. The exact timing is uncertain

