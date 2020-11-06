(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Friday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help take you through to the weekend.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell opened the door to a possible shift in the central bank’s bond purchases in coming months, saying that more fiscal and monetary support are needed as rising Covid-19 infections cloud the outlook for the economic recovery

President Xi Jinping is signaling his long-term vision for the Chinese economy likely requires it to expand at a average pace of less than 5% a year, well below the historical trend over the past 30 years

U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak extended payments to furloughed employees until the end of March, as he sought to provide certainty to the country’s coronavirus-ravaged economy, as well as to rescue his political fortunes

The Bank of England and U.K. Treasury are investigating a possible leak detailing the central bank’s plans to expand bond buying. The two institutions unleashed a fresh wave of stimulus Thursday

Pressure is mounting on Poland’s central bank to act as a second, much bigger wave of Covid-19 infections threatens to derail the recovery of the European Union’s biggest eastern economy

Australia’s central bank expects a burst of spending by households and the government’s substantial fiscal stimulus to spur faster economic growth in the near term, even as inflation weakens and unemployment remains elevated

Friction between the U.S. and China means Washington will need Japan more than before, regardless of who wins the presidential election, according to a foreign policy adviser to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga

Japan’s households increased spending last quarter at the fastest pace in two decades, adding to evidence consumers helped fuel a recovery from the economy’s record collapse during the first wave of the pandemic

Colombia’s inflation rate unexpectedly dropped to its lowest level in more than six decades after consumer demand slumped amid the coronavirus pandemic

Europe’s economy, freshly battered by coronavirus restrictions, is facing a sluggish recovery next year that leaves it open to rising company failures and long-term unemployment

