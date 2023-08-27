(Bloomberg) -- US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo stressed the importance of stable economic ties between the world’s biggest economies on a visit to Beijing.

Addressing Chinese counterpart Wang Wentao on Monday, Raimondo said the US sought “healthy competition” and had no intention to hinder China’s economic progress, according to an Associated Press video feed. While the US wouldn’t compromise on national security, much of the trade between the two countries shouldn’t be affected and there were many areas for cooperation, she said.

At the same meeting, Wang said China was ready to work with the US to boost trade.

