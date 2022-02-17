(Bloomberg) --

Circle Internet Financial, the issuer of the cryptocurrency USDC stablecoin, said the terms of its planned merger with special purpose acquisition company Concord Acquisition Corp. have changed and the value of the transaction has doubled to $9 billion.

The increase comes after “material improvements in Circle’s financial outlook and competitive position” including the growth and market share of the USDC stablecoin, Boston-based Circle said in a statement Thursday. USD Coin, which is currently the fifth-biggest cryptocurrency, has a market value of more than $52 billion, according to CoinGecko, compared with about $25 billion when the agreement was first announced in July. Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies that aim to peg their value to something, usually the U.S. dollar, and are often used by online exchanges to facilitate transactions.

The revised agreement has been approved by the boards of both Concord and Circle. Bob Diamond, the former head of Barclays Plc, is the chairman of Concord.

“Circle is one of the most interesting, innovative and exciting companies in the evolution of global finance and will have an historic impact on the global economic system,” Diamond said in the statement issued by Circle.

The new deal replaces the prior business combination agreement and moves the initial outside date to Dec. 8, 2022, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Thursday. Upon closing of the transaction, current shareholders of Concord will exchange their shares of Concord common stock for equity of the company.

