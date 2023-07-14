(Bloomberg) -- TrueUSD, a relatively obscure stablecoin that’s been rising in popularity since signing a lucrative deal with crypto exchange Binance Holdings Ltd. earlier this year, will be fully controlled by its owners after a management deal ended.

The $2.8 billion stablecoin — also known by its ticker TUSD — will be managed as of Friday by Techteryx Ltd., according to a series of posts on the project’s Twitter account. While the British Virgin Islands-incorporated firm bought the rights to TUSD from stablecoin operator Archblock in late 2020, it had continued to employ Archblock to run the project on its behalf.

“Techteryx will assume full management of all offshore operations and services related to TUSD, including minting and redemptions,” the Twitter account said on Friday. The company will also take over activities relating to customer onboarding and compliance, the $2.8 billion reserve backing TrueUSD and supervision of all banking and fiduciary relationships, it added.

Stablecoins like TrueUSD are digital tokens designed to keep a one-to-one value with a less volatile asset like the dollar, typically by holding equal reserves of cash and cash-equivalent assets as collateral. They’re commonly used by traders as a way of transferring funds between exchanges and as a safe haven from price swings, making them some of crypto’s most-traded tokens.

Read more: Little-Known Stablecoin at Center of Binance Reclamation Efforts

TrueUSD’s circulation has steadily risen in 2023 after becoming the only stablecoin that doesn’t carry the Binance brand where traders don’t have to pay a fee when swapping between cryptocurrencies on the world’s largest exchange.

Archblock declined to comment on the announcement. A representative for Techteryx didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

