(Bloomberg) -- Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams became the latest Democrat snarled in mask politics over the weekend, after tweeting a photo of herself without a mask at a school event last week.

The tweet -- now deleted -- showed Abrams surrounded by masked children but not wearing one herself, during a reading to kick off Black History Month. Her campaign staff said she arrived masked but removed the covering while reading in order to be better heard by children listening in remotely and for a handful of photos where everyone around her was masked.

Abrams joins two other Democrats photographed maskless at school visits in recent days. U.S. representatives Jamaal Bowman of New York and Elissa Slotkin of Michigan also had pictures taken surrounded by masked school kids with their own masks off.

Abrams, who narrowly lost to incumbent Governor Brian Kemp four years ago, is running again this year in what is likely to one of the most-watched campaigns in the U.S. Kemp is now being challenged in the Republican primary by David Perdue, a former U.S. Senator endorsed by Donald Trump, who blames Kemp for certifying that Joe Biden won the state in 2020. Both men chastised Abrams.

“Stacey Abrams wants state government mask mandates for Georgians and their children,” Kemp said on Twitter. “But it looks like they wouldn’t apply when she’s attending a photo op.”

“Where is Stacey’s mask,” Perdue wrote, also on Twitter. “We all know Stacey Abrams’ hypocrisy knows no bounds.”

Abrams campaign manager Lauren Groh-Wargo called the mask brouhaha “pathetic, transparent and silly.”

“Stacey believes that masks work; and, in accordance with CDC recommendations, she regularly wears one,” her campaign said in a statement. “She also understands -- backed by science -- that a person may temporarily remove a mask in limited circumstances that adhere to scientific guidelines for transmission, including length of time. She abides by this practice; and as governor, she would continue to look to the science and public health experts to guide recommendations.

