(Bloomberg) -- FedEx Corp. on Thursday asked the Washington Redskins to rename the NFL team following protests against racial injustice that have shaken the U.S. and pushed many companies to increase efforts to combat racism.

The team plays at FedExField after a deal in 1999 gave the company naming rights to the stadium and other marketing rights. In 2003, Fred Smith, FedEx’s founder and chief executive officer, acquired a 10% stake in the team and joined its leadership council, which is similar to a board of directors.

“We have communicated to the team in Washington our request that they change the team name,” FedEx said in a statement.

The team, based in the nation’s capital, and its owner, Daniel Snyder, have been under pressure for years to change the name, which is a pejorative term for Native Americans.

Protests spawned by the killing of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody have already led to the toppling of statues and spurred the state of Mississippi to remove the Confederate symbol from the state’s flag.

In June, FedEx fired an employee who took part in a counter-protest, caught on video, that mocked the killing of Floyd. In a statement at that time, it said: “We stand with those who support justice and equality.”

