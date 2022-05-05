(Bloomberg) -- The biggest Federal Reserve interest-rate hike since 2000 this week is failing to quash fears that inflation is set to stay at historic levels just as the U.S. business cycle begins to crater.

Doubts policy makers can arrest runaway prices are rocking markets after Wednesday’s relief rally, as an everything selloff hits stocks and bonds alike. Shares in the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 tumbled more than 5% in Thursday trading while benchmark Treasury yields crossed the 3% mark.

As the rising cost of living undercuts the U.S. investment and consumption cycle, economic angst across assets threatens to grow. A UBS Group AG gauge of companies set to benefit from a stagflation-like climate surged 3.5% Wednesday while the U.S. 10-year breakeven rate, a market measure of price-growth expectation, stayed near multi-year highs.

“I definitely see stagflation risk,” said Chris Harvey head of equity strategy at Wells Fargo Securities. “I think it will be the overarching theme in the second half of this year. Inflation will be sticky and growth is slowing.”

Just a day after stocks surged on diminished prospects of a jumbo 75 basis-point hike in the coming months, market unease is returning that rate hikes may prove impotent against the surge in commodities and supply-chain pressures.

“The story remains the same: U.S. growth is obviously slowing, but will core inflation confirm that it has peaked?” said Edmund Shing, chief investment officer at BNP Paribas Wealth Management. It will be months before anyone knows for sure, he said.

The prospect of stagflation threatens economically sensitive bond and stock trades in the aftermath of the Fed meeting this week that delivered a 50 basis-point in tightening. Policy makers are walking a fine line as they try to contain supply-side-driven price rises while the growth outlook is increasingly uncertain. The war in Ukraine and the latest round of Covid lockdowns in China are starting to weigh on global growth, while investors favor European defensive stocks over their cyclical peers by the widest margin since August 2020.

With inflation staying elevated, money-market pricing shows traders are expecting the Fed to take rates to as high as 3.3% next year from 1% currently. Whether the U.S. central bank will retreat from monetary tightening if growth craters is the big question.

For Mark Nash, head of fixed-income alternatives at Jupiter Asset Management, the biggest risk remains inflation. That’s why he’s staying underweight duration and holding onto U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities.

“A Volcker moment it was not,” Nash said in reference to former Fed Chair Paul Volcker who raised rates as high as 20% to fight inflation in the late 1970s and early 1980s. “I’m not sure why Powell dismissed a 75 basis-point hike if he is worried about inflation. It seems the Fed is choosing to stay behind the curve, probably due to growth concerns.”

Robeco Institutional Asset Management favors short-dated bonds as a defensive strategy, having recently reduced its exposure to risk assets. Carmignac Gestion, a Paris-based investment firm, has slashed equity holdings to well below the long-term average.

Energy stocks surged 5.9% in the past week while the S&P 500 Index dropped 3.2% during the same period, suggesting no reprieve for companies grappling with rising input costs.

“Macro-economic concerns remain prominent in the market with stagflation at the forefront of investors’ minds,” said Geir Lode, head of global equities at Federated Hermes. “Over the past week equity markets have rewarded defensive sectors that have previously outperformed in stagflationary environments.”

(Updates Thursday stock trading. A previous version corrected the spelling of the former Fed chair)

