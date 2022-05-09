(Bloomberg) -- The growing risk of stagflation is leaving investors without many places to hide, with havens looking few and far between, according to Standard Chartered Plc.

Risks are building everywhere as central banks will raise rates to battle inflation “until something breaks,” according to Eric Robertsen, global head of research. Treasuries are getting sold, while Chinese sovereign bonds and commodities are flawed haven plays given their volatility, he wrote in a weekend note.

Global financial assets have seen months of losses, with everything from U.S. stocks to global bonds and emerging market securities getting dumped as central banks struggle to contain inflation at decades high. In a play reminiscent of the worst of the 2020 pandemic panic, the dollar is emerging as the only haven asset of choice.

“As central bank rate hikes become more aggressive, markets appear to be bracing for a significant hit to growth and further instability across both developing and emerging markets,” Robertsen wrote. The worst is yet to come with “April showers to give way to a summer storm.”

Bad Year

The S&P 500 Index is down more than 13% so far this year, while the MSCI World Index has declined almost 15%. Treasuries have sold off for five weeks after their worst quarter on record.

Dollar Dominance Rips Through Every Market on Fed, China Risks

For many, the dollar is the trade to make. The Bloomberg Dollar Index is up almost 7% this year, with the greenback already surpassing the highs it reached in March 2020 against the euro and the yen.

“Given what is going on with the war in Ukraine and the healthcare problems in China, it’s not a big surprise that the dollar has become an even bigger magnet than usual during tough times,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.