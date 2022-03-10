(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Welcome to Thursday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:

It’s U.S. inflation day -- here’s what to expect Soaring U.S. energy prices are hitting all modes of transport, squeezing smaller shipping lines amid already-volatile ocean rates, as well as truckers who have to contend with delays in clawing back higher costs The fuel-price shock is particularly severe in California, where geography, taxes and environmental regulations have combined to keep prices far higher than in the rest of the country

The world economy has a decent shot at escaping a full re-run of 1970s-style stagflation, but the more protracted this period of continuing shocks will be, the more likely it becomes that economies suffer something similar to that experience, according to Maurice Obstfeld, a former chief economist at the International Monetary Fund

The cost of manufacturing household goods in Asia is being driven even higher by surging energy and commodities prices triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, adding fuel to the fastest global inflation breakout in decades

The European Central Bank is expected to take a timeout from charting a path out of extraordinary stimulus measures as it seeks to shield the continent’s economy from the consequences of the war in Ukraine while navigating an unprecedented inflation shock In a preview of the ECB decision, Bloomberg Economics’ David Powell and Maeva Cousin say they expect the Governing Council to stick to the path it previously set out -- at least for now While the euro zone should enjoy a robust recovery when the shock of war dissipates, a stagflation scenario is the biggest risk to that view, former ECB official Otmar Issing said Follow our TOPLive blog here

China will double the yuan trading band for the ruble, to 10% around the fixing rate, amid signs of distressed liquidity as banks back away from making markets

Argentina’s plans to unwind energy subsidies, a key part of a $45 billion deal the country is ironing out with the International Monetary Fund, could be hurt by surging energy prices, the country’s economy chief said

And, finally, Americans are more stressed about inflation and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine than they have been about any other issue since the American Psychological Association started its Stress in America survey in 2007

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.