(Bloomberg) -- U.K. natural gas production will struggle to rebound from last year’s slump, keeping the market tight as Europe moves to cut its reliance on Russian supplies, according to trade body Offshore Energies U.K.

Output in one of western Europe’s biggest producers is expected to be little changed in 2022 after slipping last year, OEUK said. With consumption recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic, the country may need to turn more to imports, the competition for which is heating up.

The European Union wants to cut gas imports from Russia by about two-thirds this year following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. The bloc has already been drawing in supplies of liquefied natural gas that had initially been intended for Asia to avoid intensifying a supply crunch. Energy giant Norway -- a key supplier to Britain -- has also been taking measures to boost output.

Norway last year became the U.K.’s primary source of gas, with those flows exceeding what Britain got from its own continental shelf, OEUK said. Norway is “reliable,” but also has other customers that it’s committed to, the body said.

The U.K. is fortunate to have well-diversified supplies, with one of the biggest capacities in Europe to import LNG and a minimal reliance on Russian energy, Ross Dornan, market intelligence manager at OEUK, told reporters. The problem is that Britain is becoming more dependent on other countries when the market is getting ever more competitive, keeping prices high.

“If we want to rely on imports, we will have to pay the price,” he said.

Ten oil and gas fields are expected to start up in the U.K. in 2022 and early next year, Dornan said. Still, total gas supplies from the U.K. North Sea fields -- net of volumes consumed by producers themselves -- are expected to be between 28 billion and 30 billion cubic meters this year, according to OEUK. That compares with 29 billion cubic meters in 2021.

For comparison, Norwegian gas supplies to the U.K. exceeded 32 billion cubic meters last year, accounting for 64% of the U.K.’s imports, the report showed.

Britain’s overall oil and gas production will fall by as much as 15% a year unless there’s “rapid” investment in new infrastructure,” the trade body said.

“This decline is much faster than the predicted reduction in U.K. energy demand so, if there is no such investment then, by 2030, we will be reliant on other countries for at least 80% of our gas and 70% of our oil,” it said.

Investment in the U.K.’s oil and gas sector has dropped sharply in the past decade and is expected to be around 4 billion pounds ($5.2 billion) this year. Drivers of the decline include major producers shifting away from fossil fuels and an aging U.K. basin, as well as a lack of support from the government, according to OEUK.

