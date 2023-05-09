(Bloomberg) -- Advertising and marketing firm Stagwell Inc. is buying back nearly $150 million worth of its shares from AlpInvest Partners, the private equity firm owned by global asset manager Carlyle Group Inc.

Stagwell agreed to pay $6.43 per share for 23.3 million shares held by AlpInvest, according to Stagwell Chief Executive Officer Mark Penn. An official announcement may come as soon as Tuesday before markets open, when the company is slated to report quarterly earnings.

“This will enable analysts and others to see the full value of Stagwell in the marketplace, particularly as it builds products in the generative artificial intelligence and augmented reality space,” Penn said in an interview.

The shares rose 2.3% to close at $5.84 each in New York on Monday, giving Stagwell a market value of about $1.7 billion. Wells Fargo & Co. analyst Steven Cahall initiated coverage of the stock this week with an overweight rating.

In a separate transaction Stagwell Media, an investment fund backed by billionaire Steve Ballmer and Penn, is also nearing an agreement to close out AlpInvest’s remaining interest in it. Stagwell Media is a shareholder in Stagwell Inc.

“I think this simplifies the structure,” Penn said. “It shows the confidence Ballmer and I have in the company, reduces the share count considerably and takes some uncertainty out of the marketplace in terms of potential future secondaries.”

AlpInvest invested $260 million in Stagwell Media in 2018, according to a statement at the time.

