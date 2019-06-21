(Bloomberg) -- He’s not even running, but Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is the man with the most at stake in Sunday’s rerun of the Istanbul mayoral election.

If his AK Party wins Sunday’s round, his pro-Islamic political movement will resume a quarter century of rule over the commercial powerhouse where Erdogan launched his own political career as Istanbul mayor. If political upstart Ekrem Imamoglu is declared the winner again, Erdogan may find himself with a future challenger.

“An Imamoglu victory could deal a blow to Erdogan, and his performance would determine whether he can become a presidential rival” in June 2023 elections,” said Ersin Kalaycioglu, a political analyst at Istanbul-based Sabanci University.

Polls can’t be published within the last 10 days before the vote but earlier surveys suggested that Imamoglu, a former Istanbul district leader, led AK Party’s Binali Yildirim, a former prime minister. Erdogan has said he’d accept the results of the vote.

Erdogan’s latest political battle is about much more than keeping Istanbul under AK Party’s control.

The party’s narrow defeat in the March 31 vote -- overturned on appeal to the elections board -- laid bare new vulnerabilities the president faces after 16 years of increasingly authoritarian rule. With Turkey’s economy reeling, it was a stinging slap in his own hometown just a year after he was re-elected with sweeping new powers.

Defeat in the nation’s commercial hub, home to about a fifth of Turkey’s more than 82 million people, would also strip his party of a major source of patronage and handouts. By some estimates, the city absorbs a quarter of all public investment and accounts for a third of the country’s $748 billion economy.

More than 10 million people are eligible to vote, and the candidates put a priority on getting some of the 1.7 million who didn’t cast ballots in the last round to go to the polls. The March tally gave Imamoglu a margin of just 14,000 votes.

Erdogan would have other levers of power to assert his will over the city even if Yildirim loses again. The party commands a majority on the municipal council, and together with an ally, leads 25 of Istanbul’s 39 districts.

“There is a need for a mayor who has the backing of 25 out of 39 district mayors,” Erdogan said on Wednesday. “More important, there is a need for a mayor who has the backing of the cabinet and the president.”

An Imamoglu win could touch off an early presidential vote to prevent his gaining political traction, said Murat Gezici, head of the Gezici polling company. It could “create political havoc within the ruling AK party, possibly leading to the formation of new political parties and bringing about early elections later this year or early next,” Gezici said.

Erdogan’s party had already lost the capital, Ankara, and some other big cities in the March balloting as inflation, unemployment and a plunge in the lira took their toll. But he refused to concede defeat in Istanbul, crying voter fraud, and Turkey’s top election board concurred.

After the board’s decision in May, the lira weakened the most in emerging markets and stocks were battered as investors fretted over what they saw as the erosion of the rule of law. Although unemployment has stabilized, the economy remains in distress, with a double-dip recession threatening. The market craves a break from the never-ending electoral cycle that could finally shift the focus to economic reforms.

Imamoglu, representing the main opposition CHP party, saw his popularity rise after election authorities unseated him after just 18 days in office, polls showed. In a last-ditch effort to tar him, Erdogan alleged on Tuesday that he was backed by enemy forces: the U.S.-based preacher the president accuses of mounting a failed 2016 coup attempt against him, and a party Erdogan sees as the political wing of the autonomy-seeking Kurdish PKK group Turkey’s been battling since the 1980s.

Erdogan also called for prosecuting Imamoglu for allegedly insulting a provincial governor. The Turkish leader himself lost his seat as the mayor of Istanbul after he was imprisoned for four months in 1999 for reciting an Islamic poem deemed a threat to Turkey’s secular order.

“Like how my mayoralty was nullified, so could his be canceled if he’s sentenced” long enough, Erdogan said.

Days before the vote, Imamoglu received critical support from a prominent Kurdish politician who’s been in prison since 2016 on terrorism-related charges he denies. Selahattin Demirtas, the former HDP leader, called on voters to support Imamoglu instead of voting for “revenge, hatred or grudges” in Turkey’s acutely polarized political climate.

