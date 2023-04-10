(Bloomberg) -- Jes Staley lost his bid to separate JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s lawsuit against him from two other cases alleging the bank knowingly benefited from Jeffrey Epstein’s sex-trafficking.

A federal judge in Manhattan on Monday denied Staley’s motion to sever his case but said his lawyers will be allowed more time to prepare his defense against JPMorgan’s claims that its former private banking head was not forthcoming about his close relationship with Epstein.

US District Judge Jed Rakoff gave Staley seven more weeks for discovery and allowed him to take further depositions of witnesses in the case, giving him until July 18. The trial date of “these closely related claims,” set for October 23, will not be moved, the judge said.

A lawyer for Jane Doe, a victim of Epstein who filed one of the lawsuits against the bank, also asked the judge to separate Staley’s case. Attorney Bradley Edwards had accused JPMorgan of using Staley to intimidate Doe and force her to hand over medical records and intimate communications.

The issue of severing Staley’s trial had come up in a previous hearing before Rakoff in March. In his order on Monday, Rakoff wrote that the motion could be denied on the “ground that it simply rehashes arguments that Staley previously made.”

(Updates details from judge’s order)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.