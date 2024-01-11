Stan Wong, portfolio manager at Scotia Wealth Management

FOCUS: North American Large Caps and ETFs

MARKET OUTLOOK:

After a very robust nine-week rally to end 2023, global equities have stumbled out of the gate in 2024. From a technical perspective, equities had become rather overbought, and some consolidation was expected. In addition, stronger-than-expected U.S. labour data and an uptick in bond yields have caused investors to take pause. The tepid start to 2024 for both stocks and bonds indicates renewed market concerns about the macroeconomic picture, particularly regarding the trajectory of inflation and interest rates.

From a seasonality perspective, history suggests a flattish trend for the S&P 500 Index in the first quarter of an election year, a pattern observed since 1950. However, we also note that the S&P 500 Index has never produced a negative return in an election year under a first-term president (with 11 observations since 1950). Indeed, the S&P 500 Index has averaged a 12.2 per cent return in the election year under a new president. Lastly, we also note that the second year of a bull market for the S&P 500 Index has consistently delivered positive results, boasting an average return of 13.5 per cent over 15 observations since 1950.

Market breadth has notably improved for equity markets, with more than 75 per cent of the S&P 500 Index constituents now trading above their respective 200-day moving averages. In the MSCI World Index, more than 73 per cent of its constituents are now trading above their respective 200-day moving averages. Additionally, market participation has broadened in the past few months, moving away from the dominance of the technology sector that characterized much of 2023.

Our team at The Stan Wong Group maintains a constructive outlook on equity markets. Inflation continues to cool with year-over-year inflation in the U.S. now at 3.4 per cent, significantly lower than the 9.1 per cent peak observed in 2022. Looking ahead, both the Bank of Canada's overnight rate and the U.S. Federal Reserve’s rate are likely to remain stable, with potential downward revisions by the second or third quarter of this year. Such stable interest rate conditions have historically provided a positive backdrop for both equities and bonds. Furthermore, S&P 500 earnings estimates have improved, driven by better-than-expected economic data, robust U.S. consumer spending and a healthy labour market.

In our Stan Wong-managed portfolios, our focus remains steadfast on identifying high-quality, secular growth companies to bolster our portfolio mandates. We favour sectors such as consumer discretionary, health care, and financials, alongside technology companies displaying reasonable valuations. Geographically, our equity allocation comprises approximately 55 per cent in U.S. equities, 28 per cent in Canadian equities, and 17 per cent in international equities. Within our fixed income allocation, we favour government and investment-grade corporate bonds with both short and medium durations. Fundamentally, our overall strategic allocation is carefully constructed to enhance returns while prudently mitigating risk for our clients.

Sign up for the Market Call Top Picks newsletter at bnnbloomberg.ca/subscribe

Listen to the Market Call podcast on iHeart, or wherever you get your podcasts

TOP PICKS:

Stan Wong's Top Picks Stan Wong, portfolio manager at Scotia Wealth Management, discusses his top picks: MASTERCARD INC., MCKESSON CORP., and O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC.

MASTERCARD INC. (MA NYSE)

With projected 2024 revenue exceeding US$28 billion, Mastercard is the second-largest global digital payments company in the world, operating in over 210 countries and in more than 150 currencies. Solid consumer spending, strong travel demand and higher cross-border transaction volumes has lifted earnings prospects for Mastercard. Longer-term, Mastercard’s extensive global network, formidable brand recognition and technological advancements allows for a highly sustainable competitive advantage, protecting market share and profitability.

MCKESSON CORP (MCK NYSE)

McKesson Corp. is a leading global pharmaceutical wholesaler engaged in the sourcing and distributing of branded, generic, and specialty pharmaceutical products to pharmacies. With more than US$305 billion in forecasted 2024 fiscal year revenue, the company’s largest customers include CVS and Walmart. McKesson operates in a virtual triopoly, sharing market share with Cardinal Health (a name we also own) and Cencora, giving it significant leverage in supply negotiations and predictable cash flow. Longer-term, an aging population should result in greater spending volumes for prescription drugs.

O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC (ORLY NASD)

O’Reilly Automotive is the largest specialty retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S. with more than 5,900 stores. With nearly US$17 billion in forecasted 2024 revenue, O’Reilly Automotive sells products to do-it-yourself customers, professional mechanics and service technicians. The company is well-positioned to benefit from industry tailwinds, such as the growing need for maintenance and repairs due to the aging automotive vehicle fleet in the U.S. Indeed, the average age of an automotive vehicle in the U.S. is about 13 years. The automotive aftermarket industry is also known for its business resilience given that the maintenance and repair of vehicles continue despite economic slowdowns.

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND MA NYSE Y Y Y MCK NYSE Y Y Y ORLY NASD Y Y Y

PAST PICKS: JANUARY 12, 2023

Stan Wong's Past Picks Stan Wong, portfolio manager at Scotia Wealth Management, discusses his past picks: ISHARES GLOBAL FINANCIALS ETF, LVMH MOET HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON, and Visa.

ISHARES GLOBAL FINANCIALS ETF (IXG NYSEARCA)

Then: US$74.70

Now: US$78.31

Return: 5%

Total Return: 8%

LVMH MOET HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON (LVMUY OTC)

Then: €168.44

Now: €148.07

Return: -12%

Total Return: -11%

VISA (V NYSE)

Then: US$223.62

Now: US$263.46

Return: 18%

Total Return: 19%

Total Return Average: 5%