(Bloomberg) -- Standard Chartered Plc lost nearly $100 million in the third quarter after it was caught off guard by the speed of rate hikes.

“With the benefit of hindsight, our timing was wrong,” said Chief Executive Officer Bill Winters, speaking to analysts on Wednesday morning. “No ifs, ands, or buts about that.”

In a quarter when the London-based bank’s rates traders benefited from a surge in client activity as markets responded to the Federal Reserve’s aggressive stance on rate hikes, Standard Chartered lost $97 million on its own hedges.

The loss was due to StanChart’s view that rates would rise more slowly than they have done. Banks use structural hedges to protect themselves from interest rate fluctuations.

Analysts queued up to quiz Winters and Chief Financial Officer Andy Halford on how the bank had got it wrong, zeroing in on the 17th slide in a company presentation deck that detailed the lender’s own hedging strategy.

“I’m rapidly thinking we should’ve made Slide 17 Slide 1 in our pack,” Halford said on the Wednesday earnings call, after yet another question about the bank’s so-called structural hedge.

Standard Chartered shares were down 5.2% at 10:39 a.m. in London despite reporting a set of results that beat estimates.

Read More: StanChart Beats Estimates as Higher Rates Stoke Profits

Standard Chartered isn’t the only bank to have been caught out. HSBC Holdings Plc said on Tuesday that it had lost $900 million in the third quarter on its own debt portfolio taking its total year-to-date loss to $5.8 billion. Barclays Plc said its had a net structural hedge charge of £361 million ($418 million) in the third quarter.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.