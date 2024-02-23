(Bloomberg) -- Standard Chartered Plc Chief Executive Officer Bill Winters saw his total pay package rise 22% in 2023.

Winters’ total remuneration climbed to £7.8 million ($9.9 million) last year, from £6.4 million in 2022, according to the London-based firm’s annual report released Friday.

Standard Chartered’s biggest rival HSBC Holdings Plc this week said CEO Noel Quinn’s total compensation nearly doubled to £10.6 million in 2023. Bonuses across the industry have been tepid amid weak deal flow and job cuts.

Standard Chartered shares have languished under 62-year-old Winters and currently trade well below where they were when he took the helm in 2015. Souring loans tied to Chinese commercial real estate have weighed on the firm in recent years and has forced it to set aside a bigger capital buffer.

