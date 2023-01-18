(Bloomberg) -- Standard Chartered Plc Chief Executive Officer Bill Winters said the lender had not held talks with Abu Dhabi’s largest bank over a possible takeover, in his first public comments on the potential deal since First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC confirmed this month it had explored a bid.

Speaking with Bloomberg Television from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Winters said that while it was “quite logical” for Middle Eastern banks to be interested in buying European financial institutions given their relative valuations, he didn’t think a deal was likely. Banks are a “protected species,” making deals difficult, Winters said.

“This is not something we’ve either engaged with, or been interested in,” said Winters. “The thing with Standard Chartered is we are doing very well all by ourselves. Everything is on track for us.”

Two weeks ago, FAB said it had been in the “very early stages of evaluating a possible offer” for Standard Chartered, but was no longer considering a takeover. FAB’s statement came shortly after Bloomberg News revealed the Middle East’s largest bank had been considering a bid.

“It’s really hard to buy a bank, especially a bank like us... a lot of regulatory approvals,” said Winters.

China Renaissance

Standard Chartered makes most of its money in emerging markets, in particular the fast-growing economies of Asia. It’s largest single business is its Hong Kong unit, while it is also a major bank in Singapore.

Winters said that China’s reopening after abandoning its Zero-Covid policy would provide a boost to global growth, particularly as he expected a slow down in Europe and the US.

“I think we are really looking forward to a good renaissance in China,” said Winters.

