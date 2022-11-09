(Bloomberg) -- Standard Chartered Plc’s Chief Executive Officer Bill Winters is bullish on the bank’s China business despite the geopolitical tensions and sees things picking up when travel between Hong Kong and the mainland gets back to normal.

“One of the things that’s holding Hong Kong back is the hard border between Hong Kong and China,” Winters said in a Bloomberg Television interview. “When things really really open up we will get a big boost.”

His comments come as Chinese stocks have rebounded this week on speculation that China will reopen, despite a reiteration of the Covid-zero strategy by health officials.

Winters said the bank’s China business has “done very, very well,” -- and is up 30% from a year ago --largely because China is continuing to open up.

“Apart from all the challenges and geopolitics, China has said we want to internationalize the currency, we want to make ourselves available to international investors and vice versa,” he said.

