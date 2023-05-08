StanChart CEO Winters Says Too Big to Fail Must be Reviewed After US Crisis

(Bloomberg) -- The idea of banks being too big to fail needs to be reviewed in the wake of the recent turmoil that’s seen four US lenders — including Silicon Valley Bank — collapse, according to Standard Chartered Plc Chief Executive Officer Bill Winters.

“This whole too-big-to-fail question comes up again and again, but as we just saw a $250 billion bank named SVB was deemed too big to fail in a conventional resolution way, so this whole resolution concept of what is a too-big-to-fail bank is going to have to be reviewed,” Winters said during an on-stage interview at the Dubai Fintech Summit.

When asked if JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon was getting to “too big for his boots” after the largest US lender agreed to acquire First Republic Bank in a government-led deal, Winters said: “Of course not. JPMorgan’s deposit share is about 12% right now. In many countries around the world, leading banks have much more than 12%.”

Winters said that even with JPMorgan handling that amount of deposits, the US is still a competitive market.

“What regulators need to be careful about is the concentrated deposit market share in sub-markets such as the New York city region, Chicago and Los Angeles, but 12% is manageable,” he added.

Ideal Response

The US banking woes began with the liquidation of a small crypto-friendly lender in early March before it spread to engulf three other regional banks. Winters said that the response by regulators to provide access to funding for all of the nation’s banks was “perfect” but that “the ideal response would have been to provide liquidity to the challenged banks ahead of their demise.”

While they may have still collapsed, it could have been “in a more orderly way that wouldn’t have undermined confidence in the broader system,” according to Winters.

