(Bloomberg) -- Standard Chartered plc extended it digital offering in Africa, adding Botswana, Zambia and Zimbabwe, to take advantage of growing demand for mobile banking on the continent.

The addition of the three southern African nations follows digital bank launches in Uganda, Tanzania, Ghana and Kenya in the first quarter and Ivory Coast in 2018, the London-based bank said in an emailed statement Friday. It plans to add Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, in September, the bank said.

