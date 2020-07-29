(Bloomberg) -- Standard Bank Group Ltd. said first-half profit plunged as the fallout from the coronavirus hit customers of Africa’s largest bank.

Earnings per share before one-time items in the six months through June probably fell 30% to 50% from a year earlier, the Johannesburg-based lender said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Despite considerable effort, the pandemic appears to be gaining momentum in certain of the markets in which the group operates on the continent, particularly in South Africa,” Standard Bank said. “The path from here remains uncertain and this continues to weigh on sentiment and demand.”

Basic EPS probably declined as much as 80% due to accounting charges on the sale of its 20% stake in ICBC Argentina to Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and the impairment of some IT costs, it said. Standard Bank will report full earnings on Aug. 20.

