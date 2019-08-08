(Bloomberg) -- Standard Bank Group Ltd. said first-half profit rose 4% as higher income from its operations outside of South Africa helped compensate for slower economic growth in its home market.

Net income in the six months through June climbed to 13.2 billion rand ($881 million), the Johannesburg-based lender said in a statement. Its credit-loss ratio deteriorated to 0.76% from 0.62% a year earlier.

Key Insights

Revenue at South African banks is being squeezed by an economy that has shrunk for three of the five past quarters. For Standard Bank this has meant relying on its businesses in 20 other sub-Saharan countries to lift its prospects. The lender, 20% owned by Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd., is also eyeing a bigger slice of bilateral trade of about $147 billion a year between the continent and China.

Standard Bank has also concentrated on trying to keep costs low and digitizing operations with competition in its home market intensifying from established and new players. The bank has closed 98 branches in South Africa and reduced the floor space its branches take up by 16% during the first half. It may cut 200 staff in Kenya as it implements more digital reforms.

Standard Bank is in the process of developing a policy on lending to coal-mining operations and has adopted a coal-fired finance policy as pressure mounts on banks to shun coal funding in favor of renewable energy projects.

