(Bloomberg) -- A strong quarter from Standard Chartered Plc’s corporate banking provided a boost to the emerging market-focused bank despite fears that a slowing global economy could squeeze its lending business.

The London-based bank reported underlying pretax profit rose 7% to $1.32 billion in the second quarter, buoyed by its corporate banking unit. Analysts expected an adjusted pretax profit of just under $1.1 billion. The lender announced a $500 million share buyback and plans to return more than $5 billion to shareholders over the next three years.

“We remain disciplined on expenses, with significant savings delivered and maintained a strong capital position,” Chief Executive Bill Winters said in a statement. “We remain confident in the delivery of the financial targets we set out in February.”

Financial markets revenue rose 8% compared to the same period a year ago, continuing the bank’s strong run in trading. That follows 32% growth in the first quarter, which prompted an upgrade to the bank’s full-year forecasts at the time.

Standard Chartered hinted in June that it was on course for another bumper result with Simon Cooper, chief executive of corporate, commercial and institutional banking, saying at an investor event that trading conditions had improved year-on-year in April and May.

After more than seven years as CEO, Bill Winters has started to see results from his turnaround of Standard Chartered. Shares in the bank have risen by more than 25% this year, helped by rising interest rates and the promise of greater capital returns to shareholders. Concerns about costs have started to fade as the bank’s revenue growth outpaces corporate spending.

Like its rival HSBC Holding Plc, Standard Chartered is heavily exposed to the fortunes of Asian economies, in particular Hong Kong, which is the largest market for both banks.

“HSBC and Standard Chartered face more loan risks in China’s commercial real-estate market than they do in other wholesale lending and mortgages,” wrote Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Francis Chan in a recent note. Chinese risk accounts for about 20% of total group credit exposures at HSBC and Standard Chartered, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.