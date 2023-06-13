(Bloomberg) -- Standard Chartered Plc in India has named Ankur Khurana co-head of client coverage for corporate, commercial and institutional banking.

Khurana will take over from Ashish Vijayakar effective July 1, a spokesperson for the bank confirmed in response to a Bloomberg News query. Vijayakar has decided to follow other pursuits outside the bank, the spokesperson said.

Vijayakar joined the British lender in 1999, according to his LinkedIn profile. Khurana left Credit Suisse Group AG for Standard Chartered in 2018, her LinkedIn shows.

Despite being based in the UK, Standard Chartered makes most of its money outside of the country from its operations in Asia, Africa and the Middle East. First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC said in January that it had explored a takeover of the emerging markets-focused lender but was no longer doing so. Chief Executive Officer Bill Winters has downplayed a potential deal, pointing to the improvements in the business’s performance. Standard Chartered is targeting $1.3 billion in cost savings through 2024.

