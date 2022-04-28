(Bloomberg) -- Standard Chartered Plc earnings beat estimates as the lender delivered an increase in trading income and transaction banking revenue.

Underlying pretax profit rose 4% to $1.5 billion in the period, topping a company-compiled analyst estimates of $1.09 billion, the London-based bank said in a statement Thursday. Financial markets income rose 32%, boosted by its commodity business, while transaction banking gained 4%.

“Our first quarter performance was strong despite the volatile macro environment,” said Chief Executive Officer Bill Winters in the statement. “We are on track to deliver 10% return on tangible equity by 2024, if not earlier.”

The bank is exiting seven countries across Africa and the Middle East to focus on more fast growing markets in those regions. The lender is betting also betting on China, where it will spend $300 million to expand, particularly in wealth management. However, the country’s recent lockdowns have made doing business more difficult. In Hong Kong, a spike in Covid cases forced it to close branches hurting sales of wealth management products.

On the other hand, rising interest rates are expected to boost revenues as major economies enter a tightening cycle to contain inflation. The bank has previously said that low rates cost it about $1.5 billion in lost profits.

Costs have remained under the spotlight at Standard Chartered, with Winters warning last year that he would be looking for savings across the company to help cope with escalating staff costs.

Winters will celebrate his seventh anniversary as CEO in June and shows no sign of ending his tenure at the bank having led a radical restructuring of its operations. Despite these efforts, Standard Chartered’s share price remains at about half the level it was when he joined in mid-2015.

