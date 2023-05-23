(Bloomberg) -- Standard Chartered Plc Chief Executive Officer Bill Winters is sanguine about the state of the world right now — and his bank’s place in it.

“The market is not pricing in a bad outcome” regarding the debt ceiling in the US, he said in an interview with Bloomberg Television at the Qatar Economic Forum on Tuesday. While stubborn inflation is his biggest concern, he sees a “reasonable stasis” overall in the global economy.

Winters said the banking system would endure its current issues with plenty of liquidity, though “everyone is looking hard at whether deposits are as sticky as we thought” after the rapid decline of several regional banks in the US.

Read more: Winters Says Too Big to Fail Needs Review After US Turmoil

Winters said Standard Chartered was attractive in its own right, after receiving preliminary takeover interest from First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC earlier this year. “The fact is we’re a global bank today, we’re adequately scaled for the environment, we’re growing quite nicely — that’s what I’m focused on.”

The government of the State of Qatar is the underwriter of the Qatar Economic Forum, Powered by Bloomberg.

