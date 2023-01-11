(Bloomberg) -- Standard Chartered Plc is considering selling its aviation finance business as part of its strategy to cut costs and improve shareholder returns.

The lender “intends to explore alternatives for the future ownership of its aviation finance business,” it said in a statement Wednesday. The unit, which leases and finances planes to airlines and financial institutions, represents around 2% of total income and around 1% of risk-weighted assets.

Standard Chartered bought aircraft-leasing firm Pembroke Group in 2007 as it looked to broaden its product range. The bank’s Dublin-based aviation business manages over 230 aircraft and offers other services such as jet fuel hedging, debt financing and remarketing unneeded planes.

“A new owner can drive the next phase of growth whilst we continue to focus on our commitment to improve shareholder returns and delivering on our 2024 targets,” said Simon Cooper, chief executive officer of corporate, commercial and institutional banking and Europe and Americas.

Last February, the bank said it aimed to cut $1.3 billion of costs through 2024 to create more room for investments and boost returns. The aviation announcement comes a few days after First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC said it had explored but would not pursue a potential bid for Standard Chartered.

