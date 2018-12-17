(Bloomberg) -- Standard Chartered Plc is nearing an agreement to separate its private-equity unit, ending a more than two-year effort by Chief Executive Officer Bill Winters to exit that business, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The deal is likely to be announced as early as Monday, the people said, asking not to be identified as the deliberations are confidential. Representatives for Standard Chartered declined to comment.

Standard Chartered will sell about $1 billion of assets to Intermediate Capital Group Plc, a London-based asset manager, under the terms of the proposed deal, people familiar with the matter had said in August. A new company, owned by executives at the bank’s private-equity unit and led by Nainesh Jaisingh, will manage the portfolio along with about $2.1 billion for third-party investors including Goldman Sachs Group Inc., the people had said at that time.

--With assistance from Harry Wilson.

To contact the reporters on this story: Dinesh Nair in London at dnair5@bloomberg.net;Aaron Kirchfeld in London at akirchfeld@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Dinesh Nair at dnair5@bloomberg.net, ;Sree Vidya Bhaktavatsalam at sbhaktavatsa@bloomberg.net, Chitra Somayaji

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.