(Bloomberg) -- Standard Chartered Plc boosted third-quarter profit 16%, defying analysts’ predictions for a slight decline, despite heightened challenges in Asia, where the British lender makes most of its money.

Adjusted pretax profit was $1.24 billion, beating the consensus analyst estimate compiled by the company for profit to slip to $1.06 billion. Revenue rose as costs were little changed from a year earlier. The results are a sign the bank has put the worst behind it four years after Chief Executive Officer Bill Winters took over to tackle issues ranging from a bloated cost base to government probes.

“Our strategy of the last few years has progressively created a stronger and more resilient business,” he said in a statement announcing results Wednesday.

