(Bloomberg) -- Standard Chartered Plc delivered earnings that topped estimates as the Asia-focused lender set aside less money for soured loans in the second quarter, while cautioning the latter half of the year may see sluggish growth.

The London-based bank whose largest market is Hong Kong, reported first-half adjusted profit of $1.96 billion, according to a statement Thursday. Analysts were expecting $1.53 billion on that basis. The bank set aside $1.57 billion for potential loan losses in the first six months, lower than estimates for $1.79 billion. Provisions for bad loans fell in the second quarter from the first.

The bank said lower interest rates, weak oil prices and reduced markets trading may hamper income growth in the second half of 2020, even as economies slowly recover from pandemic-induced shutdowns.

“The benefits of the early stage recovery in some of our markets and our geographic and product diversity are unlikely to be enough to offset the impact of low interest rates and the probability of less buoyant conditions for our Financial Markets business,” Chief Financial Officer Andy Halford said in the statement.

Standard Chartered is set to begin a new round of job cuts, joining rivals such as Deutsche Bank AG and HSBC Holdings Plc in restarting reductions put on hold at the outset of the pandemic.

The firm has drawn up lists of several hundred jobs it plans to eliminate and a cutback program is set to get underway, according to a person familiar with the situation. The company employs about 85,000 people.

Standard Chartered’s results come days before HSBC publishes its own half-year figures. Investor attention is focused on how the banks have fared against a backdrop of an increasingly tense standoff between China and the West over issues including a sweeping new security law in Hong Kong.

Standard Chartered’s stock has plunged 41% this year, while HSBC has dropped 39% in London.

