Standard Chartered Says BOE Is Likely to Hike by 25 Basis Points Thursday

(Bloomberg) -- Standard Chartered said the Bank of England is unlikely to raise interest rates by 50 basis points on Thursday as it waits for previous hikes to filter through the economy.

“The reason why we don’t expect there to be a shift back to 50 bps at this meeting is we haven’t had any signals from the MPC members that that’s what they’re planning,” Sarah Hewin, Standard Chartered chief economist for Americas and Europe, said on Bloomberg TV Thursday.

“There’s this question of time lags as well, the lagged impact of previous rate hikes,” she added.

Investors have ramped up bets that the BOE will keep hiking rates through this summer, starting with a quarter point increase Thursday. Some investors anticipate the central bank will deliver a half-point increase today from the current base rate of 4.5%.

